How Generative AI Can Transform Education

Generative artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to revolutionize education, specifically teaching and learning processes. This versatile technology can be applied across various disciplines and senior leadership teams for operational, procurement, or strategic purposes.

To achieve accurate and high-quality results with generative AI, providing proper prompts is essential. Including directional words like “discuss,” “compare,” “design,” or “evaluate” helps the AI understand the desired action. Specific content-related words also significantly improve the output’s quality. For example, instead of asking to “develop a workshop,” specify it as “develop a first-year workshop delivered online for mature-aged students.”

To maximize the output’s relevance, provide as much contextual information as possible, including limiting words like specific locations or institutions. Specify an acting word that describes the desired perspective, such as instructing the AI to “act like a quality assurance manager.” Consider the audience and provide guidance on the desired tone, such as “write in a formal, third-person tone for an academic audience.”

Specify the desired output style, whether it’s an email, dot points, a report, or an essay. Prompt the AI to find evidence or references when required. Keep in mind that generative AI relies on data before 2021, so avoid asking for information beyond that timeframe.

To unleash the full potential of generative AI, encourage creativity and critical thinking. Explore complex and counter-narrative perspectives instead of seeking simple answers. If dissatisfied with the output, it can always be regenerated.

Consider the desired length of the output and provide clear instructions, such as “write 500 words on XYZ.” Additionally, specify if you prefer the output in a format other than text, such as Python, HTML, text, or CSV.

Follow-up prompts can provide more concise information. For example, request the AI to analyze data and identify cost savings from a given budget.

This article is the first in a series covering 100 applications of ChatGPT in teaching and learning. Subsequent resources will focus on curriculum and assessment, academic administration, student and academic engagement, and research.

Remember to use AI outputs and prompts in accordance with the values of academic integrity.