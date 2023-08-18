CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

The Crew Motorfest Goes Gold, Set for September 14th Launch

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 18, 2023
Sony has been criticized in the past for lacking great arcade racers, but The Crew Motorfest from Ubisoft Ivory Tower looks set to fill that void. With its open world racing gameplay reminiscent of Forza Horizon, this upcoming title is shaping up to be the best of its kind on PS5 and PS4. The game’s development has recently reached a major milestone, as announced by the developer on Twitter.

The team behind The Crew Motorfest proudly revealed that the game has gone gold. This means that the build has been finalized and submitted to digital storefronts and Blu-ray manufacturers. While there may still be a day one patch in the works, the core code is complete.

Excitement has been building for The Crew Motorfest, and there have been positive previews from those who have had a chance to play it. If you’re interested, you can check out some of the hands-on previews to get a feel for what to expect.

The anticipated release date for The Crew Motorfest is September 14th. Fans of arcade racing games will be eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get behind the wheel and explore the open world environment. With the game going gold, it seems like it will be a polished experience from the moment of launch.

