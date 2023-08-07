CityLife

Researchers create more biodegradable version of compostable bio-based plastic

Aug 7, 2023
Researchers from Michigan State University’s School of Packaging have developed a more biodegradable version of a compostable bio-based plastic as an environmentally friendly alternative to petroleum-based plastics. Led by Rafael Auras, the team created a bio-based polymer mixture that can be composted in both residential and commercial settings. The results of their research were published in the ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering journal.

Plastic waste is a significant problem, with the United States recycling less than 10% of plastic waste. The majority of plastic waste is simply thrown away, causing concerns for the environment, economy, and human health. The research team aims to address this issue by creating biodegradable and compostable products, reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills.

One of the challenges in effective plastic recycling is the need to clean dirty plastic waste of food contaminants. However, with compostable plastics like the one developed by the team, cleaning is not required. These plastics can be directly composted, even if they have food residues.

To enable home composting, the team incorporated a carbohydrate-derived material called thermoplastic starch into the compostable plastic. This starch provides a food source for composting microbes while the plastic degrades. The researchers conducted experiments with different blends of PLA-thermoplastic starch to find the optimal degradation properties while maintaining the desired qualities of the plastic.

The research team conducted their experiments using their own equipment and resources at Michigan State University. They stress the importance of consumer behavior change and a better understanding of compostable plastics. Compostable plastics require specific conditions, such as those found in composting facilities, to decompose effectively. The team aims to raise awareness about this issue and educate people about responsible waste management.

