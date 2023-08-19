CityLife

Promenade: An Adorable Side-Scrolling Platformer

Aug 19, 2023
Promenade, developed by Holy Cap Studios and published by Red Art Games, is an upcoming collectathon, side-scrolling platformer that promises to enchant fans of the genre. The game is set to launch both physically and digitally on February 23, 2024.

In Promenade, players will assume the role of a young boy named Nemo, who is accompanied by his adorable octopus sidekick. Nemo embarks on a quest to explore the world and collect the scattered gears of the Great Elevator. The gameplay in Promenade is expected to offer a variety of experiences. The released trailer showcases some of these diverse gameplay elements, including watering a flower to transform it into a giant, jumping into a painting, and even piloting a spaceship.

With its pastel-shaded visuals and charming atmosphere, Promenade appears to be a delightful indie platformer that is sure to deliver a feel-good experience. Although its release is still approximately six months away, fans of this genre eagerly await its arrival.

Are you excited about Promenade? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!

