ProLogium Sets Up Manufacturing Plant in France for Next-Gen EV Batteries

ProLogium, a leading energy innovation company specializing in advanced solid-state battery solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), has selected France as the location for its first large-scale manufacturing plant outside of Asia. The European Commission has granted substantial funds to support ProLogium’s expansion project in Europe, recognizing its contribution to the European Green Deal and EU battery strategy.

The French government, under the European framework for State aid for research, development, and innovation, will provide a significant grant to ProLogium. This grant will aid the company in its research and development efforts to create a new generation of EV batteries and establish a 48 GWh gigafactory in Dunkirk, France. The total investment for the project amounts to €5.2 billion, with ProLogium receiving a €1.5 billion grant, subject to different milestones being met until 2029.

ProLogium plans to collaborate with local industries, academic institutions, and customers, ensuring fair and non-discriminatory conditions. The company’s involvement in the Important Project of Common European Interest on Batteries has enabled it to pursue partnerships with key industry stakeholders. Known for its innovative solid-state battery technology, ProLogium aims to commercialize its solutions and provide the European automotive industry with advanced batteries produced using decarbonized energy.

The grant approval serves as validation for the viability of ProLogium’s technology. It aligns with the French government’s green reindustrialization strategy, emphasizing the importance of sustainable energy solutions in the manufacturing sector. ProLogium’s CEO, Vincent Yang, expresses gratitude for the support received and believes that the grant will empower them to establish local supply chains and manufacturing processes, benefiting European original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Notably, this project is expected to create approximately 3,000 jobs and foster a comprehensive research and development ecosystem. ProLogium plans to enter the next phase of the project by initiating a public consultation process, further involving stakeholders and ensuring a collaborative approach to its expansion in France.