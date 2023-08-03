ProLogium to Build Large-Scale Solid-State Battery Plant in France

ProLogium, a leading energy innovation company, has announced its plans to establish its first large-scale solid-state battery manufacturing plant in France, marking its expansion outside of Asia. The French government, with the approval of the European Commission, has granted €5.2 billion to support ProLogium’s project, which aims to develop next-generation electric vehicle (EV) batteries and create a 48 GWh gigafactory in Dunkirk, France.

As part of the grant, ProLogium will receive €1.5 billion in funding up until 2029. The company has committed to sharing its technical results with the local industry, academia, and customers under fair and non-discriminatory conditions. ProLogium has been actively involved in the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Batteries since December 2022 and will continue to collaborate with its partners in this initiative.

The approval of this grant is a significant validation of ProLogium’s solid-state battery technology. Not only does it support the company’s expansion plans, but it also contributes to the European Green Deal and EU battery strategy. The project will not only provide advanced batteries produced with decarbonized energy to the European automotive industry but also aligns with the French government’s green reindustrialization strategy.

Construction of the gigafactory is expected to commence in the second half of 2024, with production targeted to begin by the end of 2026. ProLogium also plans to establish an R&D center and will be actively recruiting skilled professionals to support its expansion efforts.

Founded in 2006, ProLogium has already demonstrated its commercial capabilities through pilot production. The company has shipped around 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. Additionally, their first large-scale demonstration production line in Taiwan is scheduled to begin operations by the end of 2023, further expanding their capacity in global markets.