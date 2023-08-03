ProLogium Chooses France for Solid-State Battery Manufacturing Plant

ProLogium, an energy innovation company specializing in next-generation solid-state battery solutions for electric vehicles (EV), has selected France as the location for its first large-scale solid-state battery manufacturing plant outside of Asia. The European Commission has approved a substantial grant from the French government amounting to €5.2 billion to support ProLogium’s project, in line with the European Green Deal and EU battery strategy.

The grant will assist ProLogium in its research and development of new EV batteries and the establishment of a 48 GWh gigafactory in Dunkirk, France. The company will receive a €1.5 billion grant based on different milestones until 2029. ProLogium plans to collaborate with local industry, academia, and customers, ensuring fair and mutually beneficial conditions.

Accepted into the Important Project of Common European Interest (IPCEI) on Batteries in December 2022, ProLogium will continue to work closely with direct partners in the project. Their innovative and industrialization process is highly regarded in the European battery ecosystem.

This approval demonstrates the commercial viability of ProLogium’s solid-state battery technology and will supply the European automotive industry with advanced batteries manufactured using decarbonized energy. The gigafactory in Dunkirk is expected to create 3,000 jobs and contribute to the French government’s green reindustrialization strategy by establishing a comprehensive research and development ecosystem.

Construction of the gigafactory is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024, with production estimated to start by the end of 2026. ProLogium is also actively seeking a location for its research and development center. The company is recruiting professionals to lead these projects.

Founded in 2006, ProLogium has demonstrated its commercial capabilities through its pilot production line and has sent nearly 8,000 solid-state battery sample cells to international automotive OEMs for testing and module development. Their first large-scale demonstration production line in Taoyuan, Taiwan is expected to commence operations by the end of 2023.