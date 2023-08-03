ProLogium Receives Approval for Solid-State Battery Manufacturing Plant in France

ProLogium, a leading developer of next-gen EV solid-state battery solutions, has been granted approval by the European Commission for its new large-scale solid-state battery manufacturing plant in Dunkirk, France. The approval comes in the form of a significant grant, highlighting ProLogium’s support for the European Green Deal and EU battery strategy.

The project, supported by the French government and the European Commission, aims to research and develop a new generation of batteries for electric vehicles, while also establishing a 48 GWh gigafactory. The total investment for the project is €5.2 billion, with ProLogium set to receive a grant of €1.5 billion in stages until 2029.

ProLogium will collaborate with local industry, academia, and customers based on fair and non-discriminatory conditions. The approval of the grant demonstrates the commercial viability of ProLogium’s solid-state battery technology. The batteries manufactured at the gigafactory, powered by decarbonized energy, will not only supply the European automotive industry but also support the French government’s green reindustrialization strategy.

In addition to creating 3,000 jobs, the gigafactory will establish a comprehensive research and development ecosystem. The construction of the gigafactory is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2024, with production expected to start by the end of 2026. ProLogium is actively seeking locations for its R&D center and will soon start the recruitment process to find skilled professionals for these projects.

This approval signifies ProLogium’s commitment to contributing towards achieving Net Zero in France and Europe, while also supporting the growth of the electric vehicle industry and the development of sustainable energy solutions.