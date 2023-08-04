Taiwan’s ProLogium and MAHLE collaborate on solid-state battery thermal management system

Taiwan-based startup ProLogium Technology has announced a partnership with automotive supplier MAHLE to develop a thermal management system for ProLogium’s next-generation solid-state batteries. These batteries are expected to offer improved safety, energy density, and lifespan compared to current lithium-ion technology.

The collaboration will focus on conducting cell tests to evaluate the thermal properties of ProLogium’s solid-state batteries with 100% SiOx anodes. Based on the results, the companies will discuss building prototypes for ProLogium-MAHLE solid-state cell modules and battery packs.

ProLogium utilizes oxide ceramic electrolytes in its batteries, which provide high heat conductivity and thermal stability. This requires a unique approach to heat dissipation and thermal management in the design process. By leveraging MAHLE’s expertise in advanced thermal management systems, ProLogium aims to create EV battery solutions that offer increased energy density, chargeability, safety, stability, and performance.

The collaboration between ProLogium and MAHLE also opens up possibilities for collaborations in manufacturing and the supply chain. This partnership signifies a significant step forward in shaping a revolutionary battery value chain, which is crucial for the industrialization of solid-state batteries.

Overall, the collaboration between ProLogium and MAHLE is expected to contribute to the development and eventual commercialization of solid-state EV batteries.