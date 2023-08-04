Addressing Disaster Planning Challenges: The TAMING Database in Agusan del Norte

The Agusan del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has developed the TAMING database to tackle the difficulties in collecting baseline data for disaster planning. This user-friendly system aims to gather household demographics and critical infrastructure data crucial for effective disaster risk reduction management.

The TAMING database provides essential information on every household member’s location and specific hazardous areas within each local government unit. This enables the identification of necessary assistance and aids in monitoring their status, empowering local government units (LGUs) to plan and respond appropriately to forecasted weather disturbances and inevitable disasters, ultimately mitigating casualties.

The system is already operational, containing complete information for the province. Plans are underway to launch it to the public soon, with ongoing work to enhance its long-term functionality. This database empowers LGUs to proactively engage in disaster response by providing comprehensive information for efficient planning and prompt decision-making.

In addition to the TAMING database, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) supports LGUs as the first responders during disasters. They provide immediate relief assistance to affected individuals and families through prepositioning of food and non-food packs. Currently, 17 LGUs in the region have implemented prepositioning measures, and efforts are being made to increase this number in the second semester.

Furthermore, the DSWD is collaborating with remaining LGUs to secure warehouses for the prepositioning of humanitarian cargo. This ensures preparedness and enables immediate augmentation during times of disasters and emergencies.

Overall, the TAMING database, along with the support from the DSWD, serves as valuable tools for disaster risk reduction and response in Agusan del Norte and the region. These initiatives empower LGUs to effectively plan and provide timely assistance to their communities in times of need.