Discover the Thrilling Urban Setting of Project Mugen

Are you ready to dive into a world where urban legends come to life? Look no further than Project Mugen, an upcoming open-world RPG that promises to deliver an exciting mix of story, combat, and anime-style aesthetics. With pre-registration now available, players can prepare themselves for an immersive gaming experience on PC, mobile, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.

Set in a world that closely resembles Earth, Project Mugen introduces a society where humans coexist with the supernatural. Step into the shoes of an Esper, referred to as the “Infinite Trigger,” and prepare to become the top investigator in a vibrant city teeming with anomalies and supernatural occurrences.

As the Infinite Trigger, players will embark on a thrilling journey through diverse cities, tackling the chaos that threatens the delicate balance of this unique urban paradise. Alongside various Espers, each with their own compelling stories, players will team up to combat the dangers endangering humanity.

Venture into the unknown as you uncover the secrets behind these supernatural phenomena. Explore the city life, engage in exhilarating combat encounters, and forge unforgettable memories with your companions. But be prepared for a quest that goes beyond the surface, as players delve deep into a search for lost memories and face challenges that will test their skills and determination.

Unlock the key to saving the world as you navigate through Project Mugen. With its captivating urban setting, engaging storyline, and immersive gameplay, this free-to-play title is sure to leave a lasting impression. Get ready to join the ranks of the Espers and embark on an adventure unlike any other.

