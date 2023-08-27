Project Mugen: A Free-to-Play Urban Open World RPG with Anime Art Style

Project Mugen, an upcoming free-to-play urban open world RPG developed by NetEase Games and Thunder Fire Studio, promises a unique gaming experience with its captivating anime art style. In a recent interview with senior marketing director Riten Huang, we dove deeper into the world of Project Mugen, exploring its intriguing characters and dynamic combat system.

One of the standout features of Project Mugen is its innovative gameplay mechanics that allow players to utilize the environment to their advantage. Players can combine everyday objects such as baseball bats and yo-yos to create powerful weapons, adding an element of creativity to combat encounters. This unique approach emphasizes the importance of adaptation and strategy, making each battle a thrilling experience.

Furthermore, Project Mugen grants players the freedom to explore the vibrant cityscape in remarkable ways. Inspired by the likes of Spider-Man, players can traverse the city using parkour techniques or swing between buildings, adding an extra layer of excitement to the open world setting. The fluidity of movement provides a sense of exhilaration as you navigate the bustling streets, towering skyscrapers, and hidden alleyways.

Excitingly, Project Mugen will be available on multiple platforms, including PC, PS5, PS4, and mobile devices (iOS and Android). Whether you prefer the immersive experience of a gaming console or the convenience of mobile gaming, Project Mugen ensures that players can enjoy this captivating world regardless of their preferred platform.

Pre-registration for Project Mugen is currently open, allowing players to secure their spot in this captivating urban universe. By signing up early, players will be granted access to exclusive rewards and bonuses upon the game’s release.

In conclusion, Project Mugen presents an enticing blend of captivating anime art style, an open world filled with possibilities, and innovative gameplay mechanics. With its upcoming release across various platforms, avid gamers can eagerly anticipate immersing themselves in this urban RPG adventure.

Sources:

– Senior marketing director Riten Huang (interview)