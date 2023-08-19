A Promising Open World Gacha Game Coming to PS5

A new open world gacha game called Project Mugen is set to be unveiled at Gamescom next week. The game will be available for the PS5, PC, and mobile platforms. Developed by Naked Rain, a subsidiary of NetEase’s Thunder Fire team, Project Mugen is expected to bring a fresh take on the gacha genre.

Described as an urban open world game, Project Mugen offers players an immersive experience in a city-based setting. The teaser website features relaxing audio and a glimpse of gameplay. One clip shows a character waiting for a train, while another showcases an intense car chase. The game’s visuals and gameplay appear promising so far.

With the popularity of games like Genshin Impact, gacha game developers are vying for success in the genre. Project Mugen stands out with its city setting and character action combat. As the countdown on the website suggests, more details will be revealed at Gamescom. It will be interesting to see how Project Mugen distinguishes itself from other established gacha games available in the market.

Overall, Project Mugen appears to be a highly anticipated game for fans of the gacha genre. Its release on the PS5, along with PC and mobile platforms, makes it accessible to a wide range of players. The game’s urban open world setting and action-packed gameplay promise an engaging and entertaining experience. Keep an eye out for more updates on Project Mugen at Gamescom.