NetEase Games and Naked Rain Announce Project Mugen, a Cyberpunk-Inspired Open-World RPG

NetEase Games and Naked Rain have unveiled their latest project, Project Mugen, a free-to-play urban open-world RPG that combines elements of Cyberpunk and Genshin Impact. The game boasts an anime-inspired art style and features several playable characters exploring a vast in-game world.

While an official release date has not been announced, interested players can now pre-register for Project Mugen. The game is set to be available on PlayStation 5, PC, and mobile devices.

The announcement trailer showcases the cyberpunk aesthetic, with a character riding a futuristic motorcycle reminiscent of Cyberpunk 2077. The visuals are stunning, capturing the essence of a dystopian future.

In addition to its striking visuals, Project Mugen promises fast-paced gameplay. The trailer teases flashy combos, projectiles, and even a laser gun, suggesting an action-packed experience for players.

NetEase Games and Naked Rain’s collaboration has generated a lot of excitement among gamers, as it combines the popular open-world format with the beloved cyberpunk genre. With the success of games like Genshin Impact and the growing interest in futuristic settings, Project Mugen seems poised to make a significant impact in the gaming community.

Stay tuned for more updates on Project Mugen as its release date draws near. Fans can follow NetEase Games and Naked Rain on their respective social media platforms for the latest news and announcements.

Sources:

– IGN article by Taylor @TayNixster