NetEase Games and Naked Rain Announce Free-to-Play Urban RPG “Project Mugen”

NetEase Games and Thunder Fire Studio’s subsidiary, Naked Rain, have unveiled the first trailer, details, and screenshots for their upcoming free-to-play urban open-world RPG, Project Mugen. This highly anticipated game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS, Android, and the cloud, with pre-registration already open on the official website.

Project Mugen aims to create a world that combines relatable urban environments with mysterious elements to engage players in a unique experience. The game’s senior marketing manager, Riten Huang, describes it as a “love letter to urban fantasies,” where players will embark on a personal and thrilling journey through a living city.

NetEase Games senior vice president, Ethan Wang, explains that Project Mugen represents the company’s commitment to global collaboration and innovative storytelling. The development teams from Hangzhou and Montreal have merged their expertise and cultural influences to push the boundaries of gaming experiences. By blending a modern metropolis with mystical elements, Project Mugen aims to create a world where players can find moments that resonate with them.

Project Mugen takes place in a world similar to Earth, where urban legends come to life, and humans coexist with supernatural beings. Players assume the role of an Esper called the “Infinite Trigger,” tasked with investigating anomalies and supernatural occurrences that threaten the city’s balance. Throughout the game, players will team up with various Espers and unravel the mysteries of this unique urban paradise.

Key features of Project Mugen include an expansive open-world setting, engaging team-based combat, captivating artistic style, fast-paced traversal and vehicle options, and a deep lore that players can explore.

With its intricate cityscapes and immersive gameplay, Project Mugen promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for RPG enthusiasts. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting upcoming title.

