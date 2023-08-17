Microsoft Partners with PWABuilder to Offer Free Publishing for Progressive Web Apps on Microsoft Store

Microsoft has announced a new partnership with PWABuilder, a team that specializes in creating tools for turning web apps into Progressive Web Apps (PWAs). This collaboration aims to provide an opportunity for developers to publish their PWAs on the Microsoft Store for free.

In a recent blog post, Microsoft outlined the criteria for developers to be eligible for this offer. Developers must have a PWA that is installable, contains all required manifest fields, and implements at least two desktop enhancements. They should also reside in a country or region where the Windows program in Partner Center is available. Additionally, developers need to have a valid Microsoft Account to sign up for a Microsoft Store on Windows developer account and should not have an existing individual developer or publisher account. Furthermore, developers must plan to publish an app in the Microsoft Store within this calendar year.

By partnering with PWABuilder, Microsoft aims to encourage developers to embrace the benefits of publishing their PWAs on the Microsoft Store. The blog post highlights the advantages of PWAs, including the ability to add them to the Windows Start Menu and taskbar, as well as the option to run them in their own window. Microsoft has been actively supporting PWAs, as they recently announced the integration of PWAs into the Edge web browser sidebar.

To get started with the Microsoft Store publishing process, developers can visit the PWABuilder site. It is worth noting that this offer is available until September 15th, giving developers the opportunity to showcase their PWAs on the Microsoft Store without the usual registration fee of $19.

This partnership between Microsoft and PWABuilder demonstrates the tech giant’s commitment to promoting the development and adoption of PWAs. By offering free publishing on the Microsoft Store, Microsoft is providing developers with an avenue to reach a wider audience and further enhance the user experience of their web apps.