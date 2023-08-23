Progress 85 Cargo Craft Safely Launches to the International Space Station

The uncrewed Roscosmos Progress 85 spacecraft successfully launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and is on its way to the International Space Station (ISS). The launch took place on August 22, 2023, at 9:08 p.m. EDT. The spacecraft reached preliminary orbit and deployed its solar arrays and navigational antennas as planned.

The Progress 85 cargo craft is scheduled to dock with the ISS on August 24 at approximately 11:50 p.m. EDT. The docking will take place at the aft port of the Zvezda service module. The rendezvous and docking will be covered live on NASA Television Media Channel and the agency’s website, with coverage starting at 11 p.m.

Once the Progress 85 has successfully docked, it will deliver nearly three tons of food, fuel, and supplies to the astronauts on board the ISS. This resupply mission is crucial for supporting the ongoing activities and experiments conducted on the space station.

Definitions:

– Roscosmos: The Russian space agency responsible for space activities in Russia.

– Baikonur Cosmodrome: The spaceport located in Kazakhstan, used by Russia to launch its spacecraft.

– International Space Station (ISS): A habitable space station in low Earth orbit, where international crews conduct scientific research and experiments.

Sources:

– NASA: www.nasa.gov