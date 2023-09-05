ProGrade Digital Announces 1.3TB CFexpress Type B Cobalt Memory Card

ProGrade Digital has unveiled the latest addition to its CFexpress Type B Cobalt-class memory cards: a third-generation card with a capacity of 1.3TB. This new card inherits the superior quality of ProGrade’s previous 325GB and 650GB models while incorporating PCIe Gen 4 interconnect with NVMe 1.4c host controller interface. As a result, it fully complies with the CFexpress 4.0 specification, delivering read speeds of up to 3,400 MB/s, burst write speeds of 3,000 MB/s, and sustained write speeds of up to 2,800 MB/s. With these impressive speeds, the ProGrade CFexpress 4.0 Type B card is particularly suited for capturing high-resolution cinema-grade videos.

Not only does the ProGrade CFexpress Type B memory card offer exceptional performance, but it also boasts remarkable endurance and reliability. By utilizing the highest-quality memory technology, ProGrade ensures trouble-free and high-performance capture for years to come. Founder and CEO of ProGrade Digital, Wes Brewer, explains that this new addition to their lineup satisfies the demand for greater capacity and unparalleled performance in video capture.

To complement the speed of their CFexpress 4.0 memory cards, ProGrade Digital has also released the CFexpress Type B Single-Slot USB 4.0 PG05.6 Card Reader. Featuring the USB 4.0 interface, this card reader provides transfer rates of up to 40Gbps. With a USB 4.0-certified cable and an improved heat sink plate, it guarantees cool and sustained performance. The new design reduces content offload speeds by 67% compared to USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology, significantly enhancing workflow performance.

The ProGrade Digital CFexpress Type B Cobalt memory card is RED V-Raptor and Komodo X approved as well as X-ray-proof and shockproof. It ships with a three-year warranty and is available for purchase at $1,459.99. While it is not the highest-capacity card in ProGrade’s lineup (as they recently introduced a 2TB version of their Gold series), it is the most expensive.

Source: ProGrade Digital