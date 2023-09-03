Ocean Areas Rich in Marine Life Found to be Major Sources of Atmospheric Urea

New research conducted by scientists from the University of Manchester has revealed that ocean areas abundant in marine life are significant sources of atmospheric urea, a nitrogen compound crucial for the growth and development of living organisms. These findings have led to a revision of current nitrogen cycle models, as they demonstrate that the ocean plays a more influential role in ecosystems and climate stability than previously believed.

The research, published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, indicates that urea can be transported over long distances through the atmosphere, benefiting nutrient-deficient environments. The presence of urea in the atmosphere has been observed for the first time, providing new insights into the complex interactions between the atmosphere, ocean, and ecosystems.

The study was conducted over the North Atlantic Ocean using the FAAM Airborne Laboratory, which collects detailed data on aerosols and gases in the atmosphere. The researchers identified species important to the marine reduced nitrogen cycle and made the first observations of gas-phase urea in the atmosphere.

The implications of these findings are significant, as they call for a revision of current nitrogen cycle models. The researchers now recognize the ocean as a substantial source of urea in the atmosphere throughout most of the year. This knowledge is crucial for understanding the nitrogen cycle and its impact on climate change.

The nitrogen cycle is the process through which nitrogen moves within the Earth System. It involves interactions between living organisms and physical environments, such as the atmosphere, soil, water, plants, animals, and bacteria. Understanding the nitrogen cycle is essential for comprehending the composition of the Earth System and changes in the natural environment.

Further research is necessary to fully understand the biogeochemical coupling of nitrogen between the ocean and atmosphere. The discovery of urea’s presence in the atmosphere represents an important pathway for the long-range transport of nitrogen to nutrient-poor regions in the surface ocean, ultimately affecting marine productivity.

These findings highlight the need for a more nuanced understanding of the nitrogen cycle and its impact on our environment. By studying the behavior and impact of urea in the atmosphere, scientists can inform strategies to address climate change.

Source: University of Manchester, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Natural Environmental Research Council