Profitero Introduces Ask Profitero Chatbot for Retail Media Analysis

Profitero, a company owned by Publicis, has launched a new chatbot called Ask Profitero. The chatbot is designed to help companies understand and analyze data in the fast-growing world of retail media. Ask Profitero, built using OpenAI’s enterprise-grade technology, can analyze data for 1,000 brands in 50 countries. It can provide information on price, availability, search rankings, ratings and reviews, photos, images, videos, and texts.

This AI assistant offers various features such as identifying important product attributes, suggesting product titles, and providing information on competitors’ best-selling products and keywords in specific categories. Ask Profitero aims to assist businesses in making informed decisions by using generative AI to analyze product detail pages.

One of the early testers of Ask Profitero is Colgate-Palmolive. The company plans to assess the tool’s features and accuracy in the coming weeks and months. The chatbot will offer some features for free, but there will be additional charges for predictive tools.

The introduction of Ask Profitero reflects a growing trend among holding companies and their subsidiaries, as they invest in generative AI to enhance their marketing efforts. Surveys have shown that many B2C marketers have already incorporated generative AI into their strategies. However, the average share of digital budgets allocated for innovation has slightly decreased.

This new chatbot from Profitero demonstrates the potential for AI-powered chatbots to offer valuable insights and assistance in navigating the retail media industry. Its capabilities in data analysis, competitor research, and product attribute identification can help businesses make better-informed decisions in the fragmented retail media landscape.