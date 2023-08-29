Producing Carboxylic Acids Using an Environmentally Friendly Technique

Polyamides, which are widely used in various products such as ropes, parachutes, and 3D printing materials, rely on dicarboxylic acids as chemical building blocks. However, the production of dicarboxylic acids has posed challenges due to complex processes involving heavy metals and strong acids, as well as high energy consumption and costs. Additionally, these processes often result in the release of nitrogen oxides, which are harmful greenhouse gases.

To address these issues, researchers at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz and Evonik have developed an environmentally friendly method for producing (di)carboxylic acids. Their findings were published in a recent paper in Nature Communications. The new technique utilizes electrochemistry, allowing for the conversion of hydrocarbons with double or triple bonds into carboxylic acids in an electrolysis cell filled with a solvent.

One of the key features of this technique is the need for electrochemical intervention at both the anode and the cathode. Oxidative radicals are created at the anode, while the oxygen at the opposite electrode is reduced to superoxide anions. These radicals and superoxide anions react in the solution to form the desired carboxylic acid product. The process can be replicated in both standard and flow electrolytic cells.

The advantages of this method include the elimination of heavy metals and strong acids, as well as the absence of nitrogen oxide emissions. The only required starting materials are oxygen, electricity, and hydrocarbons with double bonds. As no byproducts are produced and the solvent can be recovered and recycled, the process is highly cost-effective. The researchers are currently working on scaling up the lab process for commercial use.

This innovative and environmentally friendly technique provides a valuable contribution to manufacturers seeking to replace climate-damaging processes with greener alternatives. By utilizing oxygen, electricity, and hydrocarbon compounds, carboxylic acids can be produced efficiently and sustainably.

Source: Universitaet Mainz