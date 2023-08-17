Play your vinyl with the Pro-Ject T2 W turntable

Pro-Ject has released their latest turntable, the T2 W. This turntable, based on an upgraded version of the T1 design, allows for Wi-Fi-powered streaming and can be played on multiple devices with a lossless 24-bit / 48kHz signal.

The T2 W features a 9″ aluminum tonearm and is equipped with a Sumiko Rainier moving magnet cartridge. In addition to Wi-Fi connectivity, it also includes a built-in MM phono stage.

The Pro-Ject T2 W turntable will be available for purchase starting September, with a retail price of £899.