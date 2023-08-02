Privateer Space Launches Pono Module to Enhance Space Data Accessibility

Privateer Space is preparing to launch a groundbreaking module called Pono, aiming to improve the accessibility and affordability of space data for satellite operators. The first prototype of Pono is scheduled to be launched on a D-Orbit space tug in late 2023. Privateer plans to utilize the data gathered from this prototype to develop a second version, which is expected to be available to customers by mid-2024.

Founded by Alex Fielding and Steve Wozniak in 2021, Privateer initially focused on developing space situational awareness and creating a comprehensive “Google Maps of space” to enhance satellite mission planning and track orbital debris. Their debut product, Wayfinder, offers spacecraft and object tracking services in space.

With the introduction of Pono, Privateer aims to establish a data marketplace where customers can leverage ride-sharing capabilities on satellites to collect data from specific areas of interest on Earth. Steve Wozniak compared the concept to the democratization of GPS technology, which made navigation accessible to the masses.

Privateer envisions building a data ride-sharing economy in space, powered by on-orbit AI technology. This innovative approach will enable satellite operators to attract a larger customer base while granting global users access to space – a privilege previously limited to governments. The company hopes that this development will have a similar impact on the general public as the widespread availability of GPS technology.

By launching Pono and expanding the availability and affordability of space data, Privateer Space is poised to revolutionize the satellite industry, making it more accessible for aspiring operators and paving the way for groundbreaking space-based innovations.