The Ark: Using Giant Inflatable Trash Bags to Tackle Space Junk

The problem of space junk in low-Earth orbit is becoming increasingly critical, with over 27,000 tracked and monitored pieces posing a threat to space missions. To address this issue, TransAstra, a private space company based in California, has proposed a solution: giant inflatable trash bags that can scoop up space junk. This innovative idea has gained the support of NASA, which has provided the company with $850,000 in funding to build and demonstrate a prototype.

Space junk, including both large and small debris, poses a danger to spacecraft and satellites in orbit. Even the smallest fragments can cause significant damage due to their high speeds. TransAstra’s initial concept for the, now-cancelled, Asteroid Redirect Mission involved using an inflatable bag to gather asteroid samples and return them to Earth. Realizing the potential of this technology, the company adapted it for collecting space junk in low-Earth orbit.

The plan is to launch the inflatable bags into orbit and then inflate them, creating a structure capable of scooping up multiple pieces of space junk in a single trip. The company’s Worker Bee Tug Boat, equipped with solar thermal rocket engines, will ferry the bags and their collected debris. Instead of simply pushing the space junk into a safer orbit or burning it up in the atmosphere, TransAstra’s vision is to take the collected debris to orbiting recycling plants. These plants would feature tools for inspecting, repairing, and recycling the materials, potentially reducing the need for multiple trips and utilizing resources already in space for in-space manufacturing.

While the success of TransAstra’s trash bags remains to be seen, this initiative offers a promising solution to the growing problem of space junk. By effectively gathering and recycling debris, this technology could contribute to cleaner and safer space operations.

Source: The Ark on Peacock; TransAstra