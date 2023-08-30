Priority Pass Increases Visit Fee for Guests at Lounges

Priority Pass, the world’s largest network of independent airport lounges, has announced an increase in the visit fee for guests at its lounges. Starting from October 1, 2023, the visit fee for guests will be raised to $35, compared to the current rate of $32. This marks the second price hike in five years, with the previous increase occurring in 2018 when the fee rose from $27 to $32.

The new visit fee will vary depending on the location of the account. For individuals in the UK, the visitor fee will increase to £24, while those within the European Union will experience an increase to €30. Priority Pass justifies this decision by stating the need to balance pricing with rising costs and business challenges.

It is important to evaluate the value of bringing additional guests into Priority Pass lounges. While some Priority Pass restaurants offer a $28 credit per person for eligible members, it is crucial to consider whether paying $35 for a $28 credit is worthwhile, as the credit amount is not expected to increase.

This change primarily affects individuals who bring guests beyond the limits of their membership. United States-based Priority Pass members with credit card memberships, which typically allow for two guests at no extra cost, will not be directly impacted by this change. However, additional guests will now be subject to the increased visit fee.

People outside the United States with credit card memberships may not have the same guesting privileges and will face more significant costs. Likewise, those with memberships that only include a limited number of visits per year will also feel the impact.

In conclusion, Priority Pass is increasing the cost of bringing extra guests into lounges, starting October 2023. While the fee increase may not affect individuals who stay within their membership limits, those who frequently bring guests should carefully evaluate the worth of paying for lounge access.