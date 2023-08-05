Stocks to Watch for Potential Entry Points

Oracle (ORCL) and Lennar (LEN) stocks are approaching potential entry points through a trendline. Airbnb (ABNB) has pulled back near a previous entry point. MercadoLibre (MELI) is of interest due to a breakout on a trendline. Cardinal Health (CAH) is also looking for an entry point.

Investors should exercise caution when approaching new purchases as the stock market is under pressure, especially for technology growth stocks.

Oracle’s stock is in the process of forming an entry point from a flat base, with most of the base forming above the 50-day moving average. Although the stock experienced a decline last week, it is still above the 50-day line. An early entry is possible if the stock surpasses the August 1st high.

Lennar’s stock finds support at the 50-day/10-week line and is in an upward trend. A move above the 21-day exponential moving average could offer an entry point. Despite a recent pullback, Lennar’s stock has gained 39% year-to-date.

Airbnb’s stock has fallen below a previous entry point and is no longer extended from the 50-day line. The stock dropped after encountering resistance around the entry point, but still holds a 64% gain for the year.

MercadoLibre’s stock is less than 5% below a cup-shaped base entry point. Although the stock experienced a decline last week, it remains of interest. The company benefits from the growth of e-commerce and digital payments in Central and South America.

Cardinal Health’s stock has been declining recently and now shows a flat base with an entry point. The stock has risen 19.6% year-to-date and will soon report earnings. The industry group has performed well, with increased demand for medical devices.

These stocks have solid ratings and show good performance compared to the overall market. Investors should keep an eye on their progress.