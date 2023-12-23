Royals Embrace Festive Season with Stunning Christmas Card

The Wales family is spreading holiday cheer with a beautiful black and white Christmas card for 2023. The royal family was captured in a classic portrait by photographer Josh Shinner on the Windsor grounds. The picture features Prince William, Princess Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

In the photo, Princess Charlotte is seated in a leather chair, surrounded by her siblings and parents. The entire family is dressed in smart white button downs and black sneakers, while the princesses don jeans and the princes wear black trousers. The image exudes elegance and togetherness.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared the card on social media with the caption, “Our family Christmas card for 2023 🎄❤️.” The picture was released just a day after Kate hosted her third annual Royal Carols: Together at Christmas event at Westminster Abbey.

This year’s carol service brought out the entire Wales family, including Prince Louis who provided plenty of adorable moments. Other members of the royal family, such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, were also in attendance. Kate’s relatives, including her parents Carole and Michael Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton, were among the guests as well.

The Royal Carols event, which will be broadcast on U.K. networks ITV1 and ITVX on December 24, focuses on honoring individuals and organizations that have supported their communities throughout the pandemic. This year, the spotlight shines on those working in early childhood development, a cause close to the Princess of Wales’s heart.

As the festive season approaches, the Wales family is not only sharing their holiday spirit through their beautiful Christmas card but also by bringing attention to important causes and coming together as a loving and supportive family.