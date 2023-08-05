Prince George’s County Public Schools Embrace Artificial Intelligence in Curriculum

Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland have announced a three-year partnership with aiEDU, a nonprofit organization dedicated to equitable experiences with artificial intelligence (AI). The school district aims to provide marginalized students with the opportunities that AI can bring to education. The program is fully funded by a $1 million grant from the Pull Up Fund.

The integration of AI into the curriculum has the potential to improve accessibility; however, there are safety and equity concerns that need to be addressed. To ensure that all students, teachers, staff, and school leaders are prepared for the age of AI, the district is actively training teachers on how to incorporate AI into the classroom.

In preparation for the upcoming school year, a comprehensive training event was held for over 150 teachers in the district. This event allowed teachers to create a community of practice and develop AI-based lessons for long-term capacity building.

The newly appointed superintendent, Millard House II, has emphasized the importance of addressing truancy and providing social and emotional support for students in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, he has implemented improved technology measures, such as the introduction of metal detectors in high schools and mandatory clear backpacks for middle and high school students.

This initiative aligns with Maryland Governor Wes Moore’s focus on driving investments in AI technology. In June, Governor Moore signed an executive order to establish an economic council dedicated to boosting the state’s economy through various strategies, including advancements in AI.

Prince George’s County schools will officially begin incorporating AI into their curriculum when schools reopen on August 28. This significant step forward aims to equip students with the skills necessary for the future while ensuring equitable access to AI-driven educational experiences.