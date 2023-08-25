Get a Radiant WoW Tabard Transmog Appearance with Amazon Prime Gaming

Amazon Prime Gaming is partnering with World of Warcraft to offer a special deal for Prime Gaming subscribers. From August 24th, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. PDT until September 28th, 2023, at 9:29 PDT, Prime Gaming subscribers can claim a radiant WoW tabard transmog appearance called the Tabard of Brilliance.

To take advantage of this offer, you must be a Prime Gaming member. If you’re not already a member, you can activate your account or start a free 30-day trial. Once you have a Prime Gaming membership, you need to link your Twitch and Blizzard accounts.

If you don’t have a Twitch account, you can create one. Additionally, if you don’t have a Prime account, you can sign up for a free trial. After creating your Twitch account, connect it to your Prime account. If you don’t have a Blizzard account, you’ll need to create one as well.

To link your Blizzard and Twitch accounts, log in to your Twitch account and navigate to the Twitch Connections page in the Settings menu. From there, locate the Blizzard Battle.net section and choose your gameplay region. Log in to the Blizzard account you want to link and click “Log in to Blizzard.”

Once your accounts are linked, visit the Prime Gaming Rewards page for World of Warcraft. Log in to your Prime Gaming account, authorize the connection to your linked Blizzard account, and click “Claim Your Loot.” After completing this step, you can launch the Blizzard Battle.net desktop app, log in to your linked Blizzard account, and launch World of Warcraft to see the Tabard of Brilliance transmog appearance in each character’s Collections interface.

It’s important to note that after claiming a Prime Gaming reward for World of Warcraft, all future rewards in the campaign will be automatically applied to the same Blizzard account and cannot be transferred. Therefore, make sure your preferred Blizzard account is connected to your Twitch account when enrolling.

Please be aware that this offer is only available in regions where Prime Gaming is available, and Prime Gaming items are not available in WoW Classic games.

