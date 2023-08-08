CityLife

The Power of AI Models

Lucid Announces Price Reductions for 2023 Lucid Air Sedan

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 8, 2023
Luxury electric-vehicle manufacturer Lucid has announced significant price reductions for the 2023 Lucid Air sedan. The Air Pure model now starts at $83,900, a decrease of more than $5,000 from before. Both the Touring and Grand Touring models have seen their starting prices cut by $12,550. Additionally, the destination charges have been reduced from $1,650 to $1,500.

These price reductions bring the 2023 Lucid Air in line with the company’s initial pricing figures announced in March 2022. The Touring model now starts at $96,500, while the Grand Touring model is priced at $127,100.

The company has not provided updated pricing information for the rear-drive Pure model and the 2024 Grand Touring Performance model. It is unclear if the top-spec model will be available for the 2024 model year.

Lucid previously increased prices in June but has now adjusted them to match the original pricing figures. The price reductions make the Lucid Air more accessible to customers and align with the company’s commitment to providing luxury electric vehicles at competitive prices.

With these price cuts, Lucid aims to attract more customers to its lineup of high-performance electric sedans and establish itself as a major competitor in the luxury electric vehicle market.

