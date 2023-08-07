Chinese Companies Huawei and Chery Collaborate to Develop Electric Vehicle Competing with Tesla Model 3

Chinese companies Huawei and Chery have joined forces in developing a new electric vehicle that aims to rival Tesla’s popular Model 3. The upcoming model, known as the EH3, was recently previewed on social media and is expected to be launched in China in the near future.

The CEO of Huawei’s Intelligent Automotive Solution BU department, Yu Chengdong, shared an image of the EV on Weibo, referring to it as a “pure electric coupe.” However, the vehicle appears to be more of a sleek, four-door sedan with a stylish roofline. Its design showcases premium elements such as modern surfacing, robust rear shoulders, and a slim full-width LED bar at the front.

One of the notable features of the EV is the integration of Huawei’s HarmonyOS 4 software and ADS 2.0 intelligent driving system. These advanced technologies will enhance the user experience, enabling seamless connectivity and autonomous driving capabilities.

While specific details regarding the performance, range, and pricing of the EV have not yet been disclosed, the collaboration between Huawei and Chery demonstrates a significant effort to challenge Tesla’s dominance in the electric vehicle market. With Huawei’s technological expertise and Chery’s automotive industry experience, the EV has the potential to become a strong competitor.

The partnership between Huawei and Chery highlights the increasing competition within the electric vehicle sector. As companies continue to innovate and develop new models, consumers can expect a wider range of options when it comes to choosing an electric vehicle. The EH3 may soon offer a compelling alternative to those considering the Tesla Model 3 in the Chinese market.