FC Twente will face PEC Zwolle in a Eredivisie match on Sunday, looking to build on their successful start to the new campaign. The visitors, newly promoted to the top flight, suffered a narrow defeat in their opening match and currently sit in the bottom half of the standings.

Twente’s focus has been divided between the Eredivisie and their Europa Conference League qualifying rounds. They have secured victories against Hammarby and Riga, setting up a two-legged tie with Fenerbahce to determine their progress to the group stage. However, their coach Joseph Oosting also has ambitions of breaking into the top four in the Eredivisie this season. Twente have not lost a competitive match since April and began their domestic campaign with a solid 4-1 win against Almere City.

Twente has been in impressive form this season, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice in five matches. They have a chance to extend this streak against Zwolle, who finished with a strong second-place finish in the Eerste Divisie last season. Despite losing their opening match against Sparta Rotterdam, Zwolle aims to re-establish their position in the division. However, facing an unbeaten Twente side with 14 consecutive matches without a loss is a tough challenge for Zwolle.

In terms of team news, Twente’s Ricky van Wolfswinkel, who scored two goals as a substitute against Almere City, may find himself back among the replacements. Sem Steijn and Michel Vlap, who were rested for the continental encounter, are expected to be recalled to the starting lineup.

For Zwolle, Lennart Thy, who scored as a substitute in their last match, could be given a start in the attack. The rest of the lineup may remain unchanged if Zwolle sticks with a 5-3-2 formation.

In conclusion, Twente is the favorite to win this match. While Zwolle has shown promise, Twente’s momentum and strong form make them likely to secure a comfortable victory.

Note: This rewritten article does not include any contact information, author information, sources, or quotes.