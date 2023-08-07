Landfill Fires Caused by Electronic Waste Pose Environmental Risks

Landfill fires caused by electronic waste (e-waste) are a recurring problem in Rice County, Minnesota. These fires are often ignited by batteries from electronic devices, posing a significant threat to the environment and human health. The landfill experiences “spot fires” every few months, with batteries being the main culprits.

One particular incident in Rice County resulted in a massive fire that burned for days. It covered an area the size of a football field and reached a depth of thirty feet. This highlights the severity of the issue and the need for better management of e-waste.

The problem of e-waste extends beyond Rice County. In Minnesota alone, an estimated 266 million pounds of e-waste is generated annually, with only 24% of it properly recycled. Unfortunately, much of this e-waste makes its way to landfills or incinerators, posing environmental risks.

E-waste contains hazardous substances such as mercury, lead, cadmium, barium, chromium, dioxins, and chemical flame retardants. Improper disposal of e-waste causes these toxins to seep into the water and soil, harming the environment and human health. In the case of incineration or landfill fires, these toxins are released into the air, further compromising air quality.

To address this issue, it is crucial to strive for 100% proper collection and recycling of e-waste. While e-waste poses challenges for solid waste management professionals, it also holds value for recyclers. Expert recyclers can extract precious materials like gold, palladium, platinum, silver, lithium, nickel, and copper from old electronics.

Recognizing the need for improved e-waste management, Minnesota is reevaluating its current e-waste collection laws. The existing 2007 e-waste law initially supported the recycling of 43 million pounds per year but now only funds around 20 million pounds per year. A new bill is being considered to achieve 100% e-waste collection, aiming to prevent landfill fires like the one in Rice County. Additionally, it would create recycling jobs, providing a win-win solution for both the environment and the economy.