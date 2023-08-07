Better keyword rankings, increased website traffic, and higher conversions are commonly used indicators to measure the success of SEO campaigns. However, there is a crucial aspect that is often overlooked – preventing confidential client content from being indexed by Google and appearing in search results.

Failure to address this issue can lead to a breach of trust and potential litigation, damaging the client relationship. Fortunately, there are methods to identify and deindex client data from Google’s search results.

During a technical SEO audit, using a site search operator on Google (site:domain.com) allows for a quick review of how site names, titles, URLs, and snippets are displayed across different page categories. This method often reveals indexing issues such as dev/testing/staging sites, thin content diluting link equity, and paid landing pages that are not meant to rank.

For SaaS clients, subdomains can unintentionally get indexed. This includes customer subdomains that customize login experiences or web-based forms with collected data. It is important to be aware of this to protect client data.

The discovery of sensitive client data in search results has become a significant concern in some cases, requiring immediate action to remove the information. While specific and unusual search queries may be needed to find these pages, prevention is crucial considering the unique searches that clients and competitors may perform.

To prevent sensitive client content from being indexed by Google, it is necessary to identify the URLs containing this data. This can be done through a site search operator, utilizing the Page Indexing report in Google Search Console, and double-checking URLs using the URL Inspection tool. Once identified, the URLs can be temporarily removed using the GSC Removals tool.

However, it’s important to note that removing content from Google’s index is only a temporary solution, lasting for six months. For permanent removal, either a noindex meta robots tag or password protection can be implemented. The noindex tag prevents indexing of the page, while password protection ensures that only authorized users can access the content, effectively blocking it from appearing in Google search results.

By implementing these measures, SEO professionals can maintain the confidentiality of client content and prevent its accidental exposure in Google search results.