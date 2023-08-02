Protecting Your Eyes: Preventing Computer Vision Syndrome

In today’s digital age, it’s become common for people to spend more than 4 hours a day in front of screens. This increase in screen time affects individuals of all ages and brings attention to a frequently overlooked eye condition known as Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS) or Digital Eye Strain.

Symptoms of CVS include dryness, redness, itching, tearing, and tiredness of the eyes. It can also cause sensitivity to light, double vision, near-sightedness, headaches, neck pain, and back pain. If you find that covering your eyes provides relief from these symptoms, it may be worth getting examined for CVS.

There are several risk factors to consider for CVS, including prolonged screen time, wearing contact lenses, uncorrected refractive errors like astigmatism, and using multiple screens. Children who spend a significant amount of time on screens before bedtime may experience delayed sleep onset and negative effects on their socio-emotional and cognitive development. Those who work at call centers with extended screen exposure are particularly at risk, with 8 to 10 hours a day of screen time.

Although CVS does not cause permanent damage to the eyes, it can significantly impact your quality of work, especially tasks that require precision such as driving. To prevent CVS, there are simple measures you can take to relax your eyes, neck, and back.

– Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, take a 20-second break to look at an object 20 feet away.

– Blink frequently, especially when working for long hours. Consider using apps that remind you to blink.

– Use a humidifier if you work in a dry environment or under air conditioning. Apply lubricant eye drops (without preservatives).

– Minimize glare by using a blue light filter over your screen or adjusting the lighting in the room.

– Position your monitor at arm’s length and below eye level. Ensure a refresh rate greater than 60 Hz and adjust the brightness to match the room lighting. Use larger fonts for better legibility.

– Maintain good posture while sitting for long hours. Use an armrest and keep your feet flat on the floor or on a footrest.

– Keep reference materials close to the screen to minimize strain on the eyes and neck.

– Take frequent breaks to exercise your neck, shoulders, torso, and wrists. Perform eye exercises such as closing and opening your eyes or lightly squeezing them. Consider incorporating back-related yoga poses under the supervision of a trainer.

– If you experience dry eyes, seek medical attention from an ophthalmologist without delay.

By following these measures, you can minimize the risk of developing CVS and maintain healthy eyes while using digital devices.