How to Prolong the Life of Your Car Battery During Summer

As temperatures rise during the summer, car batteries are more prone to damage. In New York state, the average lifespan of a car battery is around 54 months. However, there are steps you can take to extend the life of your battery and prevent premature failure.

The intense heat of summer can negatively affect battery performance, leading to a shorter overall lifespan. High temperatures can cause the evaporation of electrolyte fluid in the battery, which reduces its ability to hold a charge. This can result in sulfation, the buildup of lead sulfate crystals on the battery’s plates, which slows down the chemical reaction necessary to start your vehicle.

Some common signs of a failing battery include a slower engine turnover, a delay in air conditioning activation, or a slight dimming of the dashboard. Unfortunately, these warning signs can appear suddenly without much prior notice.

To protect your car battery during the summer, it is crucial to have it regularly tested. Organizations like AAA and local repair shops offer battery testing services. In addition, practicing proactive maintenance can help prolong the battery’s life. This includes parking in shaded areas or a cool garage, checking the electrolyte level, cleaning the battery terminals, and using a quality battery maintenance charger if your car is frequently unused.

It is important to avoid exposing your vehicle to extreme temperatures, adding distilled water to the battery, and using the radio without the car’s engine running. Following these precautions can significantly reduce the risk of battery damage and ensure that your vehicle remains reliable during the summer months.