President Joko Widodo has decided to grant a golden visa to Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI’s Chat GPT. This special visa is aimed at foreign citizens with exceptional intellectual capabilities, including researchers and influential individuals like Altman. The decision to award Altman with the golden visa is largely influenced by his frequent visits to Indonesia.

The golden visa program is designed for investors who are willing to make significant investments in Indonesia. It offers several advantages over regular visas, including simplified and faster application processes, extended periods of stay, and expedited citizenship applications.

Altman visited Indonesia in June and expressed his keen interest in enhancing support for Chat GPT in the Indonesian language. He hopes that Indonesia can provide a dataset in the Indonesian language, which can be used to train and evaluate the next generation language models for GPT. Altman stated that they would gladly utilize and incorporate the dataset into their future GPT models if it is made available by Indonesia and meets their linguistic requirements.

This collaboration could prove beneficial for both parties. Indonesia will have the opportunity to contribute to the development of advanced language models, while OpenAI will be able to enhance Chat GPT’s performance in the Indonesian language, catering to a larger user base.

Granting Altman the golden visa reflects Indonesia’s commitment to fostering innovation and attracting high-caliber individuals. The country aims to become a hub for technological advancement and is actively seeking collaborations with leading organizations and individuals in the field.

President Joko Widodo’s decision to grant the golden visa to Sam Altman underlines the strategic importance of collaboration between industry leaders and the Indonesian government. It is hoped that this partnership will lead to significant advancements in natural language processing and contribute to Indonesia’s digital transformation.