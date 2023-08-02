President Biden Takes Steps to Regulate Artificial Intelligence (AI)

President Biden is actively engaging in discussions on artificial intelligence (AI) as he and his administration aim to implement comprehensive regulations for this technology. The President recognizes the potential impact of AI on future generations and his own legacy, and is therefore concerned about the need for regulation.

Generative AI tools like ChatGPT, which have gained attention for their ability to instantly create high-quality digital content, highlight the urgency for regulations. However, regulating AI poses challenges. Previous US administrations and lawmakers have struggled to regulate social media companies before they became too influential. Additionally, with a gridlocked Congress and an upcoming presidential election, passing major bills is difficult.

This limits President Biden’s unilateral ability to act, requiring bipartisan support and a comprehensive government approach. While fears exist that AI may lead to job displacement, data privacy breaches, and the spread of misinformation, there are also concerns that excessive government intervention may stifle innovation. Critics argue that overly strict regulations can hinder the potential benefits of AI.

The Biden administration’s current efforts, such as voluntary commitments from major AI companies to enhance safety practices, are viewed by some as insufficient. Researchers emphasize the importance of holding AI companies accountable through legislation and government regulation, rather than relying solely on voluntary safeguards.

The White House is presently working on an executive order to address AI-related issues, including worker and consumer protection, as well as cybersecurity risks. Recognizing the need for more comprehensive regulation, the administration acknowledges that these initial actions are just the first step.

President Biden believes that AI is an existential challenge with both positive and negative potentials. As the administration navigates the complex task of regulating AI, finding a balance between innovation and safeguarding against potential harms remains a critical objective.