Presentation on AI & ML in Healthcare by Dr. Eric Perakslis

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 2, 2023
Dr. Eric Perakslis, a professor in population health sciences and the chief research technology strategist in the Duke University School of Medicine, will be conducting a presentation titled “AI & ML: Want to Play a Game?” at this week’s PCT Grand Rounds session. The session is scheduled for Friday, August 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time.

During the presentation, Dr. Perakslis will discuss the applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) in the healthcare industry. He will provide insights into how AI and ML are revolutionizing the healthcare sector and their potential to improve patient care, enhance diagnostic accuracy, and streamline healthcare processes.

The event will be conducted online, allowing participants to join remotely. Detailed information on how to access the online meeting will be provided closer to the date.

This presentation by Dr. Eric Perakslis offers a valuable opportunity to delve into the world of AI and ML in healthcare. Mark your calendars for Friday, August 4, 2023, at 1:00 pm Eastern Time and join in for an informative and engaging discussion.

