The Importance of Risk Prediction in Clinical Decision Support Technologies

The success of clinical decision support (CDS) technologies relies heavily on doctors’ interpretation and utilization of risk predictions. CDS algorithms, including risk calculators and artificial intelligence systems, have the potential to predict outcomes such as sepsis or the optimal therapy for heart disease patients. However, many physicians lack the necessary skills to effectively incorporate these tools into their practice.

A perspective article by faculty at the University of Maryland School of Medicine highlights the need for medical education and clinical training to provide explicit coverage of probabilistic reasoning tailored to CDS algorithms. It suggests that medical students should be taught fundamental probability and uncertainty concepts early in their education. Additionally, they should be trained in critically evaluating and utilizing CDS predictions in clinical decision-making.

The article also emphasizes the importance of practice-based learning, where medical students and physicians apply algorithms to individual patients and gain an understanding of how different inputs can affect predictions. This hands-on experience can enhance their ability to effectively interpret and use risk predictions in their practice.

Furthermore, the article suggests that communication skills for discussing CDS-guided decision-making with patients should be emphasized. Effective communication can help build trust and improve patient understanding of the rationale behind treatment recommendations derived from CDS technologies.

In line with these recommendations, the University of Maryland plans to establish an Institute for Health Computing (IHC). The institute aims to educate and train healthcare providers on the latest technologies, leveraging artificial intelligence and other computing methods to enhance disease diagnosis, prevention, and treatment. Dr. Katherine Goodman, a co-author of the perspective article, will be joining the IHC and playing a key role in educating healthcare providers on the use of algorithms. The institute also intends to offer a certification in health data science and other formal educational opportunities in data sciences.