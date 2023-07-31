The Importance of Cyber-Resilience in the Face of Emerging Quantum Computing Risks

Identifying and preparing for future risks is crucial for enterprise cyber-resilience, and technology vendors play a valuable role in helping organizations navigate emerging threats. HP, for instance, offers a range of cyber security products, services, and research from the HP Security Lab to assist IT decision makers in staying ahead of cyber threats.

One significant threat that HP is actively monitoring is the potential risk posed by quantum computing to cryptography, particularly asymmetric cryptography. Asymmetric cryptography, which is widely used for data encryption and digital signature applications, could be compromised. This would have a far-reaching impact on various elements of the enterprise tech stack, including user authentication, code signing, encrypted storage, and secure network communications.

Quantum computing takes advantage of the behavior of subatomic particles to challenge current cryptographic approaches. These computers have the potential to crack even the most complex mathematical puzzles, making it easier to invert cryptographic functions. While quantum computers are still in their early stages, they are expected to become more powerful and threaten current cryptographic systems.

A survey conducted by the Global Risk Institute revealed that 50% of quantum experts believe there is a greater than 30% chance of a cryptographically relevant quantum computer being invented by 2032. Therefore, businesses have an imperative to act and prepare for this risk.

Fortunately, progress is already being made in the development of quantum-safe encryption standards. The US’ National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) has led an international collaboration that has selected four quantum-resistant algorithms capable of running on existing computers.

However, implementing quantum-safe cryptography will require time and effort as it entails replacing current cryptographic algorithms with quantum-safe alternatives. It may be necessary to adopt a hybrid approach during this transition, with both legacy and new algorithms coexisting.

To mitigate the risks presented by quantum computing, HP advises IT leaders to collaborate with their suppliers, conduct vulnerability audits, review digital signatures, and proceed cautiously by implementing practical solutions while remaining mindful of potential vulnerabilities.

Protecting businesses from the emerging risks associated with quantum computing is crucial. HP recommends a proactive approach that involves transitioning from current trusted systems to future trusted systems in a controlled manner. By taking necessary precautions and maintaining vigilance, businesses can safeguard against potential threats.