The Need for AI Training Programs in the Workplace

As the release of ChatGPT in November sparked excitement and concern about the transformative power of artificial intelligence (AI), many employees are eagerly awaiting clear guidelines and training from their employers. A survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group Inc. shows that over 85% of employees across 18 countries believe they will need training to address how AI will change their jobs, but less than 15% have received any training so far.

Some companies have taken a cautious approach, banning or restricting the use of tools like ChatGPT due to information security concerns. However, others are embracing generative AI and are rushing to develop company-wide training programs to equip their staff.

Consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP is rolling out mandatory training for its entire US workforce starting in August. The training program aims to demystify the technology and provide employees with a basic understanding of generative AI, best practices, and ethical considerations. PwC is dividing its workforce into three layers based on their need to understand the new technology. The first layer is mandatory training for all employees, regardless of their role, to familiarize them with generative AI basics. The second layer focuses on technical training for software engineers who will integrate AI into internal systems. Finally, senior leaders will receive comprehensive training to help clients transform their businesses.

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc. is another firm offering training, albeit on a voluntary basis. Employees have the opportunity to attend two virtual training sessions per week, while new hires undergo a full-time training program with a renewed emphasis on generative AI.

Digital consultancy firm Publicis Sapient is taking a targeted approach by requiring all employees to learn prompt engineering, which involves crafting precise questions to elicit the best responses from chatbots. Engineers are expected to complete this training by September.

Some companies, like Coursera Inc., are encouraging employees to experiment with new AI technology. Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda is providing reimbursements for employees who upgrade to the enterprise version of ChatGPT and actively encourages them to utilize it in their work. Regular communication channels are also established for employees to share their discoveries and insights.

To ensure a successful organizational transformation, Maggioncalda acknowledges the importance of involving middle managers in the training process. Coursera is actively developing training programs for middle managers to teach their direct reports how to adapt to the changes brought about by AI.

As companies strive to adapt to the evolving landscape of AI, comprehensive training programs, a shared understanding of the technology, and effective communication throughout the organization are vital for a smooth transition into the future of work.