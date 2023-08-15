Dragonriding Racing Event Takes Flight in Kalimdor

Get ready to take to the skies of Kalimdor once again with an exciting new dragonriding racing event coming to Azeroth. The Riders of Azeroth invite all dragonriders to compete in a series of exhilarating races throughout the continent.

The event will take place from August 15 to 28 and will begin in Valdrakken. Participants will have the opportunity to take part in a total of sixteen races spread across Kalimdor, each offering different courses and challenges. The races will be available in Normal, Advanced, and Reverse variations, providing plenty of options for dragonriders of all skill levels.

To get started, head to Valdrakken and speak to Lord Andestrasz, who can be found near the Rostrum of Transformation. He will provide you with the initial quest and give you more information about the event.

Some of the exciting race courses include Ahn’Qiraj Circuit, Nordrassil Spiral, Ashenvale Ambit, Razorfen Roundabout, and many more. Each race offers its own unique twists and turns, ensuring an adrenaline-filled experience for all participants.

Not only will participants have the thrill of competing in these races, but they will also have the opportunity to earn achievements and a new currency called Riders of Azeroth Badges. These badges can be exchanged for a variety of unique items and rewards from Maztha in Valdrakken. Among the rewards are brand new dragon customizations and the Drake Racer’s transmog set.

So, make sure to mark your calendars for this exciting dragonriding racing event in Kalimdor. Whether you’re a seasoned dragonrider or a newcomer to the skies, there’s something for everyone in this thrilling event. Let the winds guide you as you go for the gold and make your mark in the skies of Azeroth.