Product X: Pre-order and Delivery Information

Product X is currently available for pre-order on our website. Customers can add the item to their cart and place an order based on their requirements. Please keep in mind that the delivery of this product will take approximately 30 days from the date of order placement. It is important to note that holiday periods will not affect the delivery process.

We offer multiple payment options for our customers, including online payments, bank transfers, and digital currencies. However, due to exchange rate fluctuations, payment for ordered items must be completed within 24 hours. Failure to do so may result in order cancellation or recalculation with a new price. Please be aware that due to the nature of the product being imported, payment options such as cash-on-delivery, down payment, checks, promissory notes, or installments are not available.

Within Iran, the usage of Product X is currently free of charge, with users only required to cover the initial hardware purchase cost. This policy has been in effect since October 1st, 2022. In the future, if the use of Starlink satellite internet in Iran incurs monthly costs, users can purchase credit through the official website of Hematakala or Starlink.

Product X comes with a 24-month warranty, starting from the date of delivery to the customer. The terms and conditions for using the warranty are explained on the official Starlink website. Installation and setup of the product are available for free in Tehran, although transportation costs are separate. The installation process is simple, requiring users to download the application on their mobile phones and follow the provided step-by-step instructions. If customers encounter any difficulties during installation, they can request in-person support.

Shipping for Product X is free, and customers can select their preferred transportation options during the order placement process. However, please note that shipment for this product is only available through Tipax and Nobar companies. Personal pickup is not possible. If you are located in Tehran, you can receive the item through a motorbike courier or Snapp Bar. For deliveries outside Tehran, the product will be shipped via Tipax and Nobar companies.

To facilitate installation and setup, you can download the application for Android and iOS operating systems. Additionally, we provide video tutorials to assist you with the installation process.