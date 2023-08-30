Chandrayaan-3 Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon’s Surface

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that the Pragyan rover of Chandrayaan-3 has successfully confirmed the presence of sulphur on the moon’s surface near its south pole. This groundbreaking finding was made possible through the use of the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard the rover.

LIBS is a scientific technique that involves analyzing the composition of materials by subjecting them to intense laser pulses. In the case of the Chandrayaan-3 rover, a high-energy laser pulse is directed at the lunar surface, causing the material to generate a highly localized and hot plasma. The resulting plasma light is then captured and analyzed using charge coupled devices. By examining the characteristic wavelengths of light emitted by different elements in the plasma state, the elemental composition of the material can be determined.

Through this innovative method, the LIBS instrument has been able to detect the presence of sulphur, aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon, and oxygen on the moon’s surface. This represents the first-ever in-situ measurement of these elements near the south pole, as previous instruments onboard orbiters were unable to provide such detailed data.

Furthermore, the search for hydrogen on the moon’s surface is currently ongoing. This is an important investigation as the presence of hydrogen could indicate the existence of water ice in these regions, which would have significant implications for future lunar exploration.

The LIBS payload utilized by the Chandrayaan-3 rover was developed at ISRO’s Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems in Bengaluru.

This latest discovery by the Indian space mission highlights the importance of in-situ measurements for uncovering new insights about the moon’s composition and further understanding its geological history. It also demonstrates the capabilities of advanced scientific instruments in space exploration.

