Semiconductor Firm Pragmatic Seeks £100m for US Expansion

ByGabriel Botha

Aug 7, 2023
Semiconductor company Pragmatic has announced its intention to raise £100m to support its expansion into the US market. However, the company has clarified that this move does not indicate a departure from its operations in the UK. Instead, Pragmatic plans to continue scaling its manufacturing within the country.

While the US has allocated substantial funds to support semiconductor companies through the CHIPS Act, the UK has taken a different approach, resulting in mixed responses from the microchip industry. Pragmatic has addressed concerns that the fundraising efforts are a strategic move to prioritize the US over the UK. In a LinkedIn post, the company explicitly stated that such claims do not accurately represent its position. Pragmatic emphasized that its business plan has always included international expansion, including the establishment of manufacturing facilities outside of the UK.

The company also applauds the UK government’s commitment to supporting semiconductor manufacturing. Pragmatic expressed approval of the recently formed Semiconductor Advisory Panel, which aims to assist the government in setting industry policies. Earlier this year, Pragmatic’s founder, Scott White, voiced dissatisfaction with the level of support provided to the semiconductor industry in the UK during an interview with Bloomberg. He commended the actions taken by the Biden administration in the US.

While an exact figure has not been disclosed, White has indicated that the upcoming fundraising round will surpass £100m. Pragmatic remains dedicated to expanding its operations in both the UK and the US, aligning with its long-standing plans for international growth.

