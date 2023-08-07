PowerColor Unveils Specifications for Radeon RX 7800 XT Graphics Card

PowerColor has revealed the specifications of their upcoming Radeon RX 7800 XT graphics card, giving users a sneak peek ahead of AMD’s official announcement. The Red Devil model will be based on the RDNA3 GPU architecture and will boast 3840 stream processors, similar to its predecessor, the Radeon RX 6800. However, the RX 7800 XT will feature faster clock speeds, with a gaming clock speed of 2255MHz and a boost clock speed of 2565MHz, surpassing AMD’s reported reference clock speeds.

In terms of memory, the RX 7800 XT will come equipped with 16GB of GDDR6 memory running at 18Gbps, matching the configuration of the Radeon RX 6800 series but with slightly faster memory modules. PowerColor recommends the use of an 800W power supply and two 8-pin power connectors for optimal performance.

To ensure efficient cooling, the graphics card will feature a triple-fan cooling solution and eight heatpipes. A copper plate will directly come in contact with the GPU, effectively dissipating heat from the VRAM. PowerColor has also ensured the inclusion of a high-quality PCB, an 11+3+1+2+1 phase VRM design, and DrMOS with IMON real-time digital monitoring for enhanced operational stability.

The leaked specifications hint at the possibility of the RX 7800 series graphics cards being released soon, potentially even making an appearance at Gamescom this month. With AMD’s plans to launch new GPUs this quarter, it is an exciting time for graphics card enthusiasts.