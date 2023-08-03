Problems with Power Loss Affecting Electric Vehicles

Power loss issues during driving continue to plague electric vehicles (EVs) from major brands, which primarily stem from Integrated Power Control Units (ICCU), among other identified factors. These problems not only impact the safety of EVs but also undermine their reliability.

Experts in the automotive industry have categorized power loss in EVs into two distinct types based on their symptoms. The first type is relatively safer, wherein the vehicle enters “safety mode” and can still operate for around 20-30 minutes before completely losing power. Hyundai Motor Group’s models such as Hyundai IONIQ 5 and 6, Genesis GV60 EV, GV70 EV, GV80 EV, and Kia EV6 have experienced this type of symptom. The companies have initiated repair actions for approximately 136,000 affected units, which will be addressed free of charge starting this month.

On the other hand, the second type of power loss involves an immediate and more dangerous loss of power. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport has issued a voluntary recall for four BMW models, namely iX, iX3, i4, and i4 M50, due to issues with the Charging Control Unit. These problems result in the high-voltage system being shut off, causing the vehicle to come to a stop shortly after. In such cases, the vehicle can only continue functioning through inertia.

Kia’s new electric sports utility vehicle, the EV9, has also exhibited similar power loss symptoms as seen with BMW models. Both cases are linked to issues with the power control components. Kia is actively investigating the causes of the problem and will determine the appropriate response based on analyzed results. However, they have clarified that the issue is not the same as the one affecting IONIQ 5 or EV6 models.

The power loss incidents in the EV9 are particularly concerning due to the considerable number of units sold. In June alone, more than 1,300 units of the EV9 were sold. The continuous occurrence of power loss incidents across various EV models has raised doubts about the overall reliability of electric vehicles.

Lee Ho-geun, an automotive engineering professor from Daegu Daeduk University, emphasizes that the repeated cases of power loss highlight unresolved critical problems. He suggests suspending sales until a thorough analysis of the issue is conducted and a resolution is found. Power loss while driving poses a significant risk of major accidents and increases the likelihood of subsequent accidents.