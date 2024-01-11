The Future of IoT: Russian Constellation of Low Earth Orbit Satellites

Summary: The Russian internet of things (IoT) satellite constellation, Marafon-IoT, will be deployed in low Earth orbit (LEO), which has sparked concerns about potential collisions with manned space flights and interference with astronomical observations. However, the decision to utilize LEO for satellite communication networks is primarily driven by the desire to reduce latency, or the delay in data transmission. Different communication systems have varying latency times, with ADSL (up to 70 ms), fiber (10-20 ms), mobile phones (100-220 ms), and geostationary satellites (200-650 ms). LEO satellites offer latency similar to ADSL, ranging from 20 to 30 ms, making them ideal for internet access. Additional advantages include the ease and cost-effectiveness of deploying satellites in large quantities in LEO.

The shift towards LEO orbits for satellite constellations signifies a significant departure from traditional geostationary orbits. While geostationary satellites are positioned at a fixed point approximately 36,000 km above the Earth’s surface, LEO satellites orbit at altitudes of less than 1,000 km. Despite concerns regarding potential collisions with manned missions and interference with astronomical observations, the benefits of reduced latency and increased affordability outweigh these challenges.

FAQ:

Q: Why are internet satellites being launched into low Earth orbits?

A: Low Earth orbits (LEO) provide lower latency compared to other communication systems, enabling faster data transmission for internet access.

Q: How does latency affect network performance?

A: Latency is the delay in data transmission and can impact response times in activities such as online gaming. Lower latency results in quicker communication.

Q: What are the advantages of LEO satellite constellations?

A: LEO satellites offer reduced latency similar to terrestrial internet access, making them suitable for applications such as IoT. They are also more cost-effective to deploy in large quantities.

Q: What are the concerns with deploying satellites in LEO?

A: Potential risks include collisions with manned space flights and interference with astronomical observations. However, efforts are underway to address these challenges and ensure safe and sustainable satellite operations.