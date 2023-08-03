CityLife

Twitter Botnet Using OpenAI’s ChatGPT for Human-like Content

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 3, 2023
Researchers from the Indiana University Observatory on Social Media have uncovered a group of Twitter accounts that seem to be utilizing OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate content that resembles human writing. The team identified 1,140 accounts named “fox8” that promote crypto, blockchain, and NFT-related content. These accounts were not identified through complex forensic tools but rather by the accidental posting of “self-revealing” text by the bots.

Using Twitter’s API, the researchers examined tweets generated by the botnet over a span of six months and determined that the accounts were likely controlled by one anonymous entity. However, existing tools designed to detect machine-generated text failed to accurately identify the tweets as AI-generated.

While there is some optimism regarding improving detection techniques, the researchers caution that propagandists have only just begun to exploit these AI systems. They express concern that the “fox8” botnet is likely just the beginning, citing emerging research that suggests the potential for autonomous AI agents capable of processing information, making independent decisions, and utilizing APIs and search engines.

With elections approaching in several democracies in 2024, it is crucial to implement policies that can minimize the manipulation of elections through AI systems. The researchers emphasize that time is of the essence in addressing this issue.

The discovery of this botnet emphasizes the potential negative consequences and misuse of generative AI systems, particularly in terms of spreading disinformation and manipulating political environments.

